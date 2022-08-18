WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances and the risk of flash flooding ramping up!

PHOENIX — Get ready for what could be a stormy few days across Arizona!

Our monsoon storm chances are going up as a disturbance tracks through northern Mexico.

Monsoon storms are looking likely in the Valley by Thursday evening, with even better chances coming Friday and Saturday.

Storms that develop across Arizona will be capable of producing heavy rain that could quickly lead to flooding or flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday night for most of Arizona.

The greatest risk for flash flooding will be in central and southeast Arizona on Friday, where numerous flash floods will be possible. This does include the Phoenix Metro Area.

That risk for numerous flash floods shifts mainly into southeast Arizona on Saturday, but we could still see scattered flash flooding in the Phoenix area and around the state that day, too.

The highest rainfall amounts look to be across southeast Arizona, where we could pick up more than 3 inches of rain through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts could top 2 inches in parts of the high country, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Phoenix Metro Area through the weekend.

Storms that develop in the coming days could also bring strong or severe winds, so stay weather-aware.