Two dead after apartment fire near 99th and Olive avenues in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Two people have died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Peoria on Monday night.

Peoria fire officials say they were called to the area near 99th and Olive avenues just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found an apartment that had heavy fire inside.

Once the fire was brought under control, two people were located inside the apartment.

The two, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

Whether there were any other people hurt is not clear.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Peoria police are now investigating.