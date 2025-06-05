Watch Now
Two children reportedly injured after falling from a pickup truck at Lake Pleasant

Their conditions are unknown at this time
Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ — Two children are being taken to a hospital after reportedly falling from the back of a pickup truck at Lake Pleasant.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was alerted about an incident near the Desert Tortoise Campground.

Officials believe the incident involved two children who were injured. The extent of their injuries or what caused them is not yet known

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

