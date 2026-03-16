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Three people injured during multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Peoria

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sr74 crash
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PEORIA, AZ — Multiple people are injured following a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Peoria.

At around noon on Monday, emergency crews were called to State Route 74 near New River Road for a crash.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department say three people were taken to a hospital, including one pediatric patient.

SR-74 is closed in both directions from 87th Avenue to Lake Pleasant Parkway until further notice.

SR74 crash
SR-74 crash

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

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