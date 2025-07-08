Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Swimmer reported missing at Lake Pleasant on Sunday

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says search efforts are continuing
Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ — Search efforts are underway after a Lake Pleasant swimmer went underwater on Sunday evening and failed to resurface.

The incident occurred at the Peoria lake around 6:40 p.m. near South Barker Island.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man was reported to have been struggling and yelling for help while swimming back to a boat. The man, who has not been named, went under and has not been seen again.

Officials say they are continuing search efforts for the man.

No further details have been released.

