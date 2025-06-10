Protesters gathered in Peoria after HSI responded for 'drug-related' warrant

PEORIA, AZ — A protest sparked in Peoria on Tuesday after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were spotted in the area.

ABC15 was on the scene as a protest grew to approximately 100 people near 67th and Peoria avenues.

At one point, ABC15 crews saw tensions rise between the two groups. Peoria police officers held a person on the ground.

Officials say an adult was taken into custody after that person "assaulted" an officer.

The Peoria Police Department says officers were there to assist Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents who were "serving a search warrant nearby."

Peoria PD says the warrant involved a "drug-related" offense.

Officials say the incident had nothing to do with ICE or any ICE raids and that it was strictly HSI executing a drug warrant.

Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served a search warrant for a drug investigation. This operation had no connection to ICE or immigration activity.

ABC15 was there as a protest grew to about 100 people near 67th and Peoria avenues. Peoria PD was there to assist HSI agents who were "serving a search warrant nearby." PD says warrant involved "drug-related" offense", but protesters believe it was ICE raid.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.