Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Protesters gathered in Peoria after HSI responded for 'drug-related' warrant

Law enforcement was seen in the area of 67th and Peoria avenues
A protest sparked Tuesday after DHS agents were spotted near 67th and Peoria avenues.
Protesters gather in Peoria near 67th and Peoria avenues
Protest in Peoria near 67th and Peoria avenues
Posted
and last updated

PEORIA, AZ — A protest sparked in Peoria on Tuesday after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were spotted in the area.

ABC15 was on the scene as a protest grew to approximately 100 people near 67th and Peoria avenues.

At one point, ABC15 crews saw tensions rise between the two groups. Peoria police officers held a person on the ground.

Officials say an adult was taken into custody after that person "assaulted" an officer.

Peoria PD protest tensions

The Peoria Police Department says officers were there to assist Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents who were "serving a search warrant nearby."

Peoria PD says the warrant involved a "drug-related" offense.

Officials say the incident had nothing to do with ICE or any ICE raids and that it was strictly HSI executing a drug warrant.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen