Peoria police asking for public's help in locating endangered teen

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teen who was last seen on November 3.

Police say 15-year-old Deryyana Hatcher was last seen at her home near 89th and Olive avenues the night of November 3. She was last seen wearing all black clothing with her hair in a black bonnet.

Peoria Police Department

She ran away from home on foot.

Family told police they are worried about her welfare as she has medical conditions and they have not heard from her for several days.

Police say they have been actively looking for the teen but have not been able to find her.

Anyone who sees Hatcher is asked to contact Peoria Police at 623-773-8311.