Peoria PD searching for 20-year-old man missing since going for a hike Saturday

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Luke Wuennenberg, who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Wuennenberg was last seen Saturday, March 8, around 2:45 p.m. when he left his home near 126th Avenue and Westland Road. Police say he was leaving home to go on a hike a few miles away. Police say his vehicle was found a few miles west of his home, in a desert area.

Wuennenberg is described as 5’11”, 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

"Luke was last seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black gym shorts, black socks, black shoes, and a dark-colored backpack. He was also carrying a Hydro Flask water jug," according to Peoria police.

Peoria PD

Peoria police say they've been using a Phoenix helicopter, the MCSO Search and Rescue mounted unit, Department of Corrections bloodhounds, and additional officers on the ground to search for Wuennenberg since he was reported missing.

Several family members and members of the public have also gathered search groups.

Wuennenberg had a cell phone on him when he left home, but it is currently off, according to police.

Peoria police say Monday will be the last day of large-scale search operations from law enforcement, as they've "exhausted all reasonable search efforts."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.