Peoria clarifies rules and safety requirements for electric bikes

PEORIA, AZ — The City of Peoria is clarifying rules for electric bikes, electric stand-up scooters and motor-driven cycles.

On March 24, the Peoria City Council approved an update to the city code to provide clearer rules on where the devices can be used and the safety requirements that apply.

City officials encourage residents to understand what they or their children are riding, as some electric-powered devices marketed as e-bikes qualify as motor-driven cycles or electric motorcycles under state law.

Allowing a minor to operate an unregistered or illegal vehicle can result in fines or legal consequences for parents or guardians, city officials point out.

The Peoria Police Department launched an education-first campaign to explain the new rules to riders and families. Officers will initially focus on awareness and voluntary compliance, but citations and potential impoundment may follow for continued violations.

"Many people don’t realize there’s a big difference between an e-bike and an electric motorcycle. Our goal is to keep riders safe and make sure families understand the law. We’ll start with education, but we will enforce the rules when needed," said Thomas Intrieri, the Peoria Police Chief.

The updated ordinance defines e-bikes as lower-powered devices under 750 watts that reach up to 28 mph. These devices are treated similarly to traditional bicycles but are not allowed in city parks, community parks, sports complexes or municipal campuses.

Motor-driven cycles are defined as more powerful vehicles capable of speeds up to or exceeding 60 mph. These are not permitted on public streets because they do not meet state licensing, registration and insurance requirements. They may only be used in areas permitted by law, such as designated desert locations. Operators of motor-driven cycles must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

Electric motorcycles are high-powered vehicles that must be properly licensed, registered and insured for street use. Any vehicle used on public roadways must meet registration, insurance and equipment requirements.

Riders on streets and shared-use paths must follow all traffic laws and safety rules. Helmets are required for operators under 18 riding e-bikes, e-scooters and motorized personal vehicles.

Residents can find full details on the updated rules by clicking here.