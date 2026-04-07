WATCH: Volunteers come together to assemble care kits for families in need

PHOENIX — What started as hospitality is turning into something far more personal.

At the Arizona Biltmore, more than 130 volunteers from the hospitality industry will come together to assemble 3,000 care kits for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities Central and Northern Arizona.

It’s the largest donation of its kind the organization has ever received. But for many packing these kits, this mission hits close to home.

Some have leaned on Ronald McDonald House during their own family’s medical crises, making this effort not just about giving back, but paying it forward.

Each kit — filled with essentials, snacks, and activities for kids — will support families navigating long hospital stays, offering a small moment of comfort during incredibly difficult days.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom looks inside this massive effort, meets the volunteers behind it, and shows how lived experience is turning into meaningful action for families who need it most.