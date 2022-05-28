MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and did not resurface.

Officials were called to the lake Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident near South Barker Island.

MCSO said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

It's not yet known what led to the incident.

Multiple people have died at Lake Pleasant within the last month, prompting officials to urge extra safety precautions on the lake.

Lake Pleasant and other Arizona water destinations are expected to be busy during Memorial Day weekend.