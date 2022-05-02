Body pulled from Lake Pleasant Monday

PEORIA, AZ — A body has been found in the water at Lake Pleasant, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO had been searching the water at the lake since Sunday after Peoria firefighters were called for reports of an adult male that had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

Monday around 10 a.m. deputies were able to recover a body in about 25 feet of water.

MCSO has not identified the body recovered therefore haven’t clarified if this was indeed the person they were searching for.

No foul play is suspected in this incident. The adult male who was recovered today was not wearing a life jacket.