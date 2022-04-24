Watch
Person missing after boat incident at Lake Pleasant

Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 24, 2022
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone who went missing after a boating incident at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the incident involved one boat that was anchored.

MCSO says an adult male swam from the boat to the shore and on his return back to the boat, he went under the water and didn't resurface.

Peoria rescue crews attempted to find the missing person, but turned the situation over to MCSO to continue search efforts.

It is unknown why the person went under water. The situation remains under investigation.

