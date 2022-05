PEORIA, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after a boating accident at Lake Pleasant Saturday evening.

MCSO deputies responded to the lake for a boating accident around 5 p.m.

MCSO says an adult woman is in critical condition and has been airlifted to a hospital after the incident.

It's unclear if alcohol played a factor in this incident.

Details on the incident or what caused it have not been released.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.