Man in custody after MCSO barricade situation in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ — A person is in custody after a law enforcement barricade incident in Peoria Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say deputies were first called to a home near Dysart and Happy Valley roads for reports of a shots fired call.
When deputies arrived they approached the home and did not hear any shots fired.
Officials say a man was in the home and answered the door but refused to exit.
After a while, officials say deputies heard gunshots from inside the home and retreated.
At that point, a SWAT team was called out. When they arrived the man reportedly started firing shots outside from an upstairs window.
Law enforcement then blocked off the streets and evacuated neighbors as a precaution.
Authorities were able to make contact with the man via telephone call. This lasted for about two hours.
Eventually, the man exited the house far enough that a K9 officer was released and non-lethal shots were fired.
The man was taken into custody uninjured, MCSO says.
No other injuries were reported.
MCSO believes the situation involved a mental health emergency, but an investigation remains ongoing.