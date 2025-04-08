Watch Now
Man in custody after MCSO barricade situation in Peoria neighborhood

Neighborhood blocked off near Dysart and Happy Valley roads
Peoria MCSO swat situation
PEORIA, AZ — A person is in custody after a law enforcement barricade incident in Peoria Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say deputies were first called to a home near Dysart and Happy Valley roads for reports of a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they approached the home and did not hear any shots fired.

Officials say a man was in the home and answered the door but refused to exit.

After a while, officials say deputies heard gunshots from inside the home and retreated.

At that point, a SWAT team was called out. When they arrived the man reportedly started firing shots outside from an upstairs window.

Law enforcement then blocked off the streets and evacuated neighbors as a precaution.

Authorities were able to make contact with the man via telephone call. This lasted for about two hours.

Eventually, the man exited the house far enough that a K9 officer was released and non-lethal shots were fired.

The man was taken into custody uninjured, MCSO says.

No other injuries were reported.

MCSO believes the situation involved a mental health emergency, but an investigation remains ongoing.

