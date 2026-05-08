Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Man in critical condition after shooting at business parking lot in Peoria

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
peoria shooting nea El Mirage Road and Vistancia
Posted

PEORIA, AZ — Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting a man at a Peoria business parking lot on Friday.

At around 12 p.m., officers were called to the area of El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene inside a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Peoria police say the man and woman are believed to be in some type of relationship.

There is no current threat to the public, police say.

No other details have been provided. The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen