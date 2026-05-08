Phoenix PD searching for driver involved in deadly crash near 7th Street and Broadway

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Elwood Street, north of Broadway Road, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an injured person on the ground, later identified as 36-year-old Valyn Benally. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The vehicle involved was not located at the scene, according to Phoenix PD officials.

A preliminary investigation indicates Benally was attempting to cross 7th Street mid-block when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

No additional details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480‑WITNESS or 480‑TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest in this case.