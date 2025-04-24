Car crashes into building near 85th and Grand avenues after apparent shooting

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating a possible shooting that led to a car crashing into a building.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near 85th and Grand avenues.

Police say they are investigating several leads, but no further information about the incident was immediately provided. It's unclear whether any injuries have been reported.

The community is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues. A closure of 85th Avenue is in place between Peoria and Grand avenues.