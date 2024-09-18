Multiple people believed to be dead after house fire in far West Valley

Multiple people are believed to be dead after a house fire in the far West Valley early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road after 4 a.m.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says, "preliminary information is that there are possible deceased individuals in the home."

What led to the fire is under investigation and the exact number of injuries or deaths has not been released.

