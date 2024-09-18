Watch Now
Multiple people believed to be dead after house fire in far West Valley

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road
Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through a home near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road, MCSO says.
Multiple people are believed to be dead after a house fire in the far West Valley early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road after 4 a.m.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says, "preliminary information is that there are possible deceased individuals in the home."

What led to the fire is under investigation and the exact number of injuries or deaths has not been released.

