Man shot, killed outside of home in Rainbow Valley

No arrests have been made, investigation is ongoing
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jun 11, 2024

RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the West Valley's Rainbow Valley area.

Officials say that the incident occurred near Tuthill and Arlington roads early Saturday morning.

An ABC15 viewer from the area reported late Saturday night that investigators had been working at the scene for many hours.

MCSO later confirmed that 52-year-old Tyrone Phillips was found dead with gunshot wounds outside of a home in the area.

No one has been arrested in relation to the death and the investigation is ongoing, MCSO says.

