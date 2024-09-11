Man hospitalized after being pulled from burning apartment near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 10 p.m. where fire was burning from both floors of the two-story building.

During a search-and-rescue mission, crews found a man unconscious and not breathing inside one of the units. He was taken to a hospital with very serious injuries. His current condition is not yet known.

The fire impacted two units and the Community Assistance Program is working with the residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.