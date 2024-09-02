4-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from Litchfield Park pool Sunday night

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital late Sunday night after being pulled from a backyard pool in Litchfield Park.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Metro Fire say crews were called to a home near El Mirage and Camelback roads around 11:30 p.m.

The child was pulled from the water and family members performed CPR before first responders arrived.

Rural Metro says the child was breathing but was not responsive when he was taken to Phoenix Children’s hospital.

An update on the boy’s condition was not immediately available on Monday morning.

It’s unclear how long the child was in the water or what led to the incident.