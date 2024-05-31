MCSO investigating body found in burning car near 143rd Ave and Baseline Rd

GOODYEAR, AZ — Authorities are investigating a deadly car fire in Goodyear.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a car fire near 143rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road, just south of Baseline Road.

While on the scene, deputies discovered a body inside the car.

MCSO has not provided any other details at this time. An investigation remains underway.

