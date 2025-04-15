Goodyear police release AI image of suspect accused of grabbing student

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Goodyear Police Department is using artificial intelligence to help track down suspects.

The police department recently released an AI-created photo of a suspect who attempted to grab a young woman earlier this month near Village Boulevard and Watkins Street.

Fortunately, the victim was able to get away and run home, where her family contacted police.

The photo provided is not a real person, but another version of a suspect “sketch,” and was generated based on witness and victim statements.

Police are hoping the AI image will be another way to help solve crimes.

"We are hopeful that these new techniques and AI technology will assist in solving more complex cases in the future, here in Arizona and around the country," the Goodyear Police Department said.