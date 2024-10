GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear police officer suffered minor injuries during a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the officer was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway.

The officer was evaluated by Goodyear Fire and taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

An investigation into the crash is underway.