Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

Goodyear home destroyed after bathroom fan sparks fire

Two people have been displaced
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
571807964_12894410832134Goodyear House Fire61_4863647816756272399_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GOODYEAR, AZ — An early morning house fire in Goodyear left a home destroyed after officials say a bathroom fan sparked the blaze.

Firefighters were called out just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a home near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway.

According to the Goodyear Fire Department, the homeowner had noticed a small fire in the bathroom fan and thought it had been put out. Hours later, smoke began filling the house, prompting a call to 911.

When crews arrived, they found flames engulfing the second floor. The fire spread quickly, forcing firefighters to switch to a defensive attack.

The home was declared a total loss, and two residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen