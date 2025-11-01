Goodyear home destroyed after bathroom fan sparks fire

GOODYEAR, AZ — An early morning house fire in Goodyear left a home destroyed after officials say a bathroom fan sparked the blaze.

Firefighters were called out just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a home near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway.

According to the Goodyear Fire Department, the homeowner had noticed a small fire in the bathroom fan and thought it had been put out. Hours later, smoke began filling the house, prompting a call to 911.

When crews arrived, they found flames engulfing the second floor. The fire spread quickly, forcing firefighters to switch to a defensive attack.

The home was declared a total loss, and two residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.