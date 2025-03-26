Goodyear fire officials remind residents about safe waste disposal after recent trash truck fire

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear fire officials are reminding residents about safe waste disposal after one of the city's garbage trucks recently caught fire.

The fire department posted video of the fire fight on social media.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and damage to the truck is unclear.

Fire officials say events like this fire are why you don't put flammable material in your trash or recycling bins.

They are also encouraging residents to put batteries, chemicals, and electronics in a designated disposal site.

To learn more about other waste disposal options click here.

Hear from Goodyear city officials and learn more safe disposal tips by watching the video in the player above.