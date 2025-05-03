Woman seriously hurt after home catches fire near 43rd and Dunlap avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is seriously hurt after she was pulled from a burning home in Glendale Friday night.

Glendale fire officials say they were called to the area near 43rd and Dunlap avenues for a reported fire.

When first responders arrived, they found a home on fire.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the burning home.

She was reportedly in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

The woman is believed to be the only person living in the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.