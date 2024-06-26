VAI Resort to buy land from City of Glendale to build large parking garage

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale is reportedly entering into an agreement to sell land to VAI Resort to build a parking garage.

On Wednesday, the city announced it would sell 8.25 acres of city-owned land, located near the northwest corner of Montebello and 91st avenues, to VAI Resort LLC for more than $7.5 million.

VAI Resort has said it plans to build a 4,000-space parking garage for its soon-to-open sports and entertainment district.

“At one time, the city had considered building a parking garage to support the increasing number of guests who visit the Sports & Entertainment District, but we no longer need to consider that option,” said City Manager Kevin Phelps. “By owning the land, VAI Resorts can now build and construct a parking garage to support its incredible development.”

“The location of the property is perfectly situated to integrate with our operational plans for the resort,” said VAI Resort President Grant Fisher. “From the moment our guests arrive on the property to park, they will be greeted with the world-class hospitality that defines the VAI Resort brand. We appreciate the partnership of the city of Glendale to allow us to extend our property footprint with the purchase of this additional land.”

Last year, two residents sued the City of Glendale over the proposed tax benefits being provided to the VAI Resorts complex.

The lawsuit, supported by Worker Power, claimed the benefits violated the gift clause of the Arizona state constitution.

In the suit, Worker Power claimed the development had "virtually zero direct benefits for residents."

According to Wednesday's announcement, after delaying the opening, the resort is scheduled to open next year (2025) and will be a $1 billion, 1,100-room resort on a 60-acre entertainment complex across the street from the Westgate Entertainment District and State Farm Stadium.

The resort will feature an 11,000-seat concert amphitheater and the Mattel Adventure Park.

Officials with the Mattel Adventure Park told ABC15 earlier this month they still plan to open the park, which is adjacent to VAI Resort, later this year (2024).

It's unclear if Mattel will use the VAI Resort parking garage or has other plans for where its visitors can park.