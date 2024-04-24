13-year-old boy dies after hit and run crash in Glendale, suspect arrested

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police have announced a 13-year-old boy hit by a car while on his bicycle has died.

The crash happened near 47th and Northern avenues on the evening of April 11.

The boy, identified as Elias "Eli" Bizzle, was taken to a hospital and later died on April 23, police announced.

Glendale police say the teen was riding his bike with other juveniles when they began crossing the intersection. The victim was leading the group when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop after the crash.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Holbert, left the scene but was later arrested.

He is facing multiple charges including, accident involving death or serious injury, failure to stop, and more.

ABC15 spoke with Eli's family while he was still in the hospital. They tell us he was a "good kid and a good brother."

”This person who hit him messed him up and all he did was cross the street," she added.

In the days following the incident, hundreds of people wore Eli's favorite color, red, and gathered near the crash site to show their support.

His aunt, Tracy Cortez, told ABC15 the turnout sent a message to the community and Eli. “You’re not defeated, you’re not alone, you got a whole army praying for you," she said.

The family created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help pay for medical expenses and other expenses.