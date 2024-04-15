'My son is fighting for his life': Hundreds gather to support teen injured in Glendale hit-and-run crash

GLENDALE, AZ — Family and friends gathered on Sunday to show support for the 13-year-old injured on Thursday in a hit-and-run in crash Glendale.

Elias Bizzle, or Eli, was seriously injured while riding his bike near 47th and Northern avenues.

The alleged driver, Joshua Holbert, turned himself in on Saturday after he saw investigators near his apartment.

"My son is fighting for his life," said Victoria Bizzle, the teen's mom.

His family told ABC15 that he's a good kid and a good brother.

”This person who hit him messed him up and all he did was cross the street," she added.

On Sunday, hundreds of people wearing Eli's favorite color, red, gathered near the crash site to show their support.

His aunt, Tracy Cortez, told ABC15 the turnout is sending a message to the community and Eli.

“You’re not defeated, you’re not alone, you got a whole army praying for you," she said.

The family said they are waiting for the results of an MRI to know more.

In the meantime, they have created a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay for medical bills and other expenses while the family focuses on taking care of Eli.