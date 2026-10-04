Police: 2 people arrested in Glendale after fleeing attempted traffic stop

PHOENIX — A man and woman who police said fled an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning were arrested after being located at a Glendale home.

Phoenix police said officers spotted a speeding vehicle around 2:15 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled the area.

The department's Air Unit tracked the vehicle after it stopped at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road and directed officers to the location.

Officers responded to the home and called for the vehicle's occupants to come outside.

The man and woman exited the home and were taken into custody, police said.

Police said the man will be booked on charges "related to his actions," while the woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Additional details were not immediately released.