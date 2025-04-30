MCAO declines charges against Glendale police officer who shot and killed wrong man

GLENDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to file charges related to the officer involved shooting from January in Glendale.

According to officials, MCAO notified the City of Glendale on Tuesday.

On January 8, Glendale police shot and killed a man at a park while attempting to locate a domestic violence suspect.

Police say officers were called to the area of 47th and Glendale avenues just after 7 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a gun.

Police say the man shot by officers was not the man they were searching for.

The family of the victim of a police shooting in Glendale spoke to ABC15, saying he had recently gotten out of jail and had been trying to get his life back together. Glendalepolice shot and killed 46-year-old Dillion Siebeck. Officials say Siebeck was not connected to the suspect they were looking for.

The Glendale police officer continues to be on administrative assignment pending the completion of the Glendale Police Department's internal investigation, officials say.

State Representative Analise Ortiz, who represents the area, responded to MCAO’s decision Tuesday to not pursue charges.

“Justice was absolutely not served in this case,” Ortiz said. “When our communities are not safe from the potential of a police officer shooting and killing us while we sit on a park bench, then we do not have public safety.”

The Glendale Police Department shared the statement below:

"The City of Glendale and the Glendale Police Department hold themselves to a high standard, including strictly following policies and procedures, implementing their professional training and upholding the public's trust. The results of the Internal Investigation can lead to discipline from the City, including termination.

We thank the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the Peoria Police Department for conducting a thorough criminal investigation and review of this incident. As members of the West Valley Incident Response Team, Glendale remains committed to ensuring fair, impartial investigations and complete transparency with our community."