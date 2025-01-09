Man dead, another seriously hurt after shooting involving Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Glendale police Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of 47th and Glendale avenues just after 7 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

When police arrived, a man had left the scene. Officers were able to track a vehicle that matched the description near a park at 47th and Diana avenues, just north of Northern Avenue.

Officials pulled over the alleged suspect, he exited the vehicle after police commands and "may have reached for something." Police say that is when the officer-involved shooting began.

It is unclear what the relationship between the men is, according to police.

Police say the area will be closed as officials continue their investigation.

Peoria Police Department will take the lead in the investigation as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team.

No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with ABC15 for the latest.