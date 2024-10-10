Masked group attacks and shoots man, ransacks Glendale home with woman inside

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating after a group of masked and armed suspects shot a man before forcing their way into his home where a woman was still inside.

The incident occurred near 59th and Peoria avenues around 4:30 a.m.

Police say a man was in his driveway loading his vehicle before leaving for work when someone approached him and shined a light in his face. He thought it was someone playing a joke on him, so he slapped the flashlight out the person’s hands, then noticing that it was a handgun with a light. The man also found that three or four masked people were standing near him, who then began to attack him.

The man was able to run away toward a neighbor’s home for help, but he was shot in the leg while getting away. Police say the man was able to hide. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The masked suspects then reportedly broke into the man’s home where a woman was inside. The suspects forced the woman into a room and ransacked the home.

It’s unclear at this time whether anything was taken from the home or what the motive behind the attack was. The suspects fled the area and have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.