Man previously reported missing found dead in Glendale, homicide investigation underway

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a homicide involving a man who was previously reported as missing.

Officials say a body found on November 11 is that of 30-year-old Grant Siefert.

Just before 8 a.m. that day, Glendale police received reports of a body found in a water retention area near 56th and Peoria avenues. The body was later identified as Siefert.

The investigation is being ruled as a homicide and investigators are asking for the public's help with any information.

Police believe the suspect(s) are driving and in possession of Grant's vehicle, described as a black, four-door, 2011 Ford Escape with Arizona temporary license plate 392635U.

Missing in America Network, Glendale police

Grant was previously reported as missing out of Phoenix on November 10.

If anyone has any information as to the location of this vehicle or its occupants, please contact Glendale Police at 623-930-3000. Additionally, it is believed Grant arrived in the area at around 1:00 AM on November 11th. If anyone saw or heard anything, please contact police.