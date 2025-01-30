Glendale police ask for public's help solving 2020 cold case

GLENDALE, AZ — January 29 marks five years since Tyler Wilson's life was cut short.

The 32-year-old was shot and killed in a parking lot at Westgate near 93rd and Glendale avenues. On Wednesday, Glendale police released snippets of 911 calls, video, and body cam footage on social media to ABC15.

Footage shows police responding to the scene, and people calling in reporting the suspect's car.

Sergeant Bryan Hoskin was one of the first officers on scene that night.

"What was said, what was exactly done, we don’t know," said Sgt. Hoskin.

ABC15 was originally told Wilson was a passenger riding in his friend's car. Police said the two were trying to park when there was some kind of argument with another "impatient" driver.

"It's confusing that someone wouldn't even give him a chance," said his cousin Amanda Kilduff. "And to just shoot him in cold blood."

ABC15 spoke to numerous family members years ago, as they started pushing for justice in Wilson's case.

Now Glendale police is calling on the public to help with the case, releasing more video of the silver Chevy Cruze they believe the suspect was driving.

"We were able to locate on traffic cameras in the area of intersections as it was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, running red lights," said Sgt. Hoskin.

Police are pushing information to social media and offering a $2,000 reward through Silent Witness.