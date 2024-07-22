Body found at construction site near 75th and Northern avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after an adult woman was found dead at a construction site near 75th and Northern avenues in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Details on what led to the person's death are unknown at this time and it's unknown if police believe the death to be suspicious or not.

Police say the body had obvious signs of advanced decomposition but did not say how the body was located.

The woman has not been identified.

