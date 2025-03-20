17-year-old indicted for allegedly throwing lit firework at Glendale officers

GLENDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has announced an indictment against a 17-year-old male for allegedly throwing an explosive at police officers.

On Thursday, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the suspect was charged as an adult for throwing an explosive at Glendale Police officers during a protest in February.

On February 2, a protest involving hundreds of people broke out near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road over President Trump's immigration policies.

At one point, police declared an "unlawful assembly" reportedly due to increasingly aggressive behavior.

As police tried to break up the crowd, authorities claim the suspect lit a firework and threw it into a group of officers causing injuries ranging from burns to hearing damage.

The suspect was indicted on 22 counts of aggravated assault, one count for each officer who was hurt.

“When an officer is assaulted, it’s not just an attack on them, it’s an attack on the safety of our communities,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “I will not tolerate anyone treating law enforcement as targets or endangering their lives.”

The suspect is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.