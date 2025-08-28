Worker at BNSF construction site in El Mirage killed after metal plate falls on him

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man has died after a piece of machinery fell on him in a yard at the BNSF Automotive Distribution Center on Thursday.

El Mirage police say it happened just after 9 a.m. near the US 60 and Thompson Ranch Road.

Officials say a man was found trapped under a heavy metal plate, which was "later determined to weigh in excess of a thousand pounds."

The worker was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by fire crews.

According to police, the man was a contract worker conducting work on the BNSF property.

It is unknown what led to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials at ADOSH, the state’s worker safety agency, said they were aware of the worker’s death and were still evaluating whether the work site is state or federal jurisdiction.