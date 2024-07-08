Woman, dog found dead after being reported missing in Buckeye in June

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say 46-year-old Hope Tucker and her dog have been found dead after being missing since May.

Police say Hope was located near the Sienna Hills community north of I-10, near where her car reportedly broke down along I-10 and Watson Road.

Hope was with her adult son when their vehicle broke down on May 22.

Hope and her son, who is autistic and has limited communication ability, left the vehicle to seek shade.

Police believe Hope may have suffered a life-threatening medical emergency at that time.

Just after 11 a.m. the same day, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the vehicle on I-10, and it was towed.

Buckeye police made contact with Hope's son during a call at a gas station on Watson Road on May 24. He appeared to be in medical distress and was taken to the hospital, where he remained for about a month.

Hope's son, who is now in the care of a relative, reported the information to that relative, who then called Phoenix police.

Phoenix police notified Buckeye police, who then initiated a search for Hope. Search crews discovered Hope's body just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, along with her deceased dog, about a mile-and-a-half from I-10.

Her exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but police say there were no obvious signs of trauma.