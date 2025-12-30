Jonathan Gannon's future with Cardinals enters the forefront as dismal season nears end

GLENDALE, AZ — A dreadful season for the Arizona Cardinals is mercifully nearing its end.

Now one question hovers over the franchise: Will coach Jonathan Gannon keep his job and be back for a fourth season?

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is a relatively quiet but constant presence around the team, and he has given little clue about what he wants to do. Arizona started the season 2-0 and had hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, but has since dropped 13 of 14 in a brutal freefall.

In the aftermath of the latest debacle — a 37-14 beatdown at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals — Gannon was asked why he should be the team's leader moving forward. The 42-year-old is confident he'll return.

“I think their effort, energy and enthusiasm are there," Gannon said. "I think they’re educated. They have belief, but we have to coach and play better. There’s no doubt.”

Here's the case for — and against — keeping Gannon:

— On the positive side, Gannon's first two seasons were encouraging as the team appeared on an upward trajectory. The Cardinals finished 4-13 in 2023 during what was clearly a rebuilding season and then improved to 8-9 last year, hanging in the playoff race until the final few weeks. This year has obviously been difficult, but Gannon still appears to have the support of the locker room.

It's also true that the team has had a brutal run of injuries. The Cardinals went into the Bengals game with 23 players on injured reserve or the non-football injury list, which was the most in the NFL. Miami was second with 18.

— As for the negatives, there are plenty. The Cardinals have had multiple embarrassing moments and performances during this year's freefall, which are quickly erasing good memories from the first two seasons.

Running back Emari Demercado dropped the football just short of a touchdown while celebrating too early in Week 5 against the Titans, which started a stunning collapse that saw a 21-9 lead turn into a 22-21 defeat. Making matters worse, Gannon was caught on camera angrily confronting Demercado, appearing to bump the running back as he swiped his arm downward.

The Cardinals fined the coach $100,000 for his actions.

Arizona was also called for a franchise-record 17 penalties in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers in Week 11. The Cardinals are 0-5 against NFC West opponents this season, losing the last three by a combined 71 points. If they lose the regular-season finale against the Rams on Sunday, they'll finish with more losses than the rest of the three NFC West teams combined.

What's working

Trey McBride set the NFL record for receptions in a season for a tight end. He has 119 catches, eclipsing the previous record of 116 set by Zach Ertz in 2018.

“I’m proud of him," Gannon said. “He shows up to work every day and battles. He’s one of the best players out there. That’s really cool. I’m down about the team and I know he’s down about the team, but I don’t want to overlook that.”

What needs help

The Bengals converted on 10 of 15 third-down attempts, shredding the Cardinals defense during the game's most important moments. Arizona is giving up 35 points per game during its eight-game losing streak.

Stock up

WR Michael Wilson. He continued his breakout season with five catches for 89 yards and a TD.

The 25-year-old out of Stanford had 907 yards receiving this season and given his current trajectory, he has a decent shot at hitting 1,000 yards against the Rams in the finale.

Stock down

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. It has been a lost season for the second-year receiver, who left Sunday's game early with a foot injury after being targeted just one time.

Harrison has had good moments in his first two seasons, but has not been the game-changing option the Cardinals hoped for when they took him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2024. He has 41 catches for 608 yards and four TDs this season, missing time because of injuries and surgery for an appendectomy.

Injuries

The Cardinals hope S Budda Baker (concussion/thumb) can return for the finale. Harrison's season might be done after the latest problems with his foot.

Key number

20 — Gannon's record as Arizona's coach has fallen to 15-35 in three seasons — 20 games under .500.

Next steps

The Cardinals wrap up the season at the Rams on Sunday.