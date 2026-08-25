PD: No threat found after evacuation of Great Hearts Academy in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Great Hearts Academy in Buckeye has been given the all-clear after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly began after someone called the academy around 9 a.m. and made statements about a bomb at the school, which is located near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Road.

The school was evacuated and Buckeye Police Department was called to the scene to conduct a sweep of the campus to ensure there was no credible threat.

Students were taken to another school in the area due to the heat and to ensure safety.

After 11 a.m., police said no threat was located and the school had been cleared.

Parents are advised to check their school communications about a reunification site to pick up their children, which Great Hearts has since identified as Blue Horizons Elementary School.

Great Hearts Academy has been evacuated as Buckeye police investigate a bomb threat. Officers are currently working to sweep the campus and ensure there is no threat. Parents are advised to check their school communications about a reunification site to pick up their kids. pic.twitter.com/25FWewjPIO — Buckeye Police Department (@BuckeyeAZPD) August 25, 2026

Great Hearts Academies shared the following statement about the incident:

"Great Hearts Roosevelt in Buckeye received a bomb threat this morning, and the school was immediately evacuated. Buckeye Police are on campus conducting a full sweep of the building and grounds. Students and staff are safe.

"Due to extreme heat and the police recommendation, students and faculty have been bused to our primary reunification site, Blue Horizons Elementary School, at 20070 W. Blue Horizons Parkway, with assistance from Buckeye Police.

"Parents are asked to please pick up their children at Blue Horizons.

"Great Hearts is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will provide updates as more information becomes available."

ABC15 is working to learn more details and will update this story once they become available.