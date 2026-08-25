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Aldi to open three Phoenix stores in September and October as it pushes toward 50 Valley locations

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The Phoenix area will see several new Aldi stores open later this year as the company tries to add 40 new stores in the Phoenix area by the end of 2030.

The German specialty grocer, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Illinois, announced at the beginning of 2026 that it would open at least 10 new locations in the Phoenix area this year.

While several new stores have already opened, the company is looking to open multiple new stores in September and October, according to a variety of public documents.

Just in the city of Phoenix, Aldi plans on opening three stores in the coming months.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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