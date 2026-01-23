Eighteen-year-old killed in Avondale shooting, 16-year-old suspect in custody

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating an overnight shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead near Litchfield and Lower Buckeye roads.

Authorities say a 16-year-old suspect, who knew the victim, is in custody.

The shooting happened inside a home near Litchfield and Lower Buckeye roads. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police say the victim has been identified, but have not shared the name.

Officials say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

No additional details have been released as the investigation continues.