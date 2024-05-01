Catholic church destroyed in overnight fire in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A Catholic church in Avondale burned down overnight, and officials say they will now be investigating the cause.

The blaze started around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire that was rapidly spreading from the attic of St. William Catholic Church. Officials say flames were coming through the roof and firefighters inside were forced out within minutes, prompting them to fight the fire from the outside.

About 50 firefighters from multiple cities responded and the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm response.

Despite efforts, the church is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was believed to be at the church at the time of the fire.

No other buildings were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.