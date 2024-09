TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Fire Captain Matt Rush lost his leg earlier this year due to an infection suffered after a knee replacement, but he's not letting it stop him from making an impact on the community.

Months after Rush was released from the hospital, ABC15 is catching up with him again as he continues rehab, trains young firefighters, and returns to his former station.

Watch in the player above as Patricio Espinoza sits down with the fire captain to hear the latest on his journey to recovery.