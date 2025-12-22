Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after being found in Tempe swimming pool

TEMPE, AZ — A child has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tempe.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a home near Rural and Warner roads for a possible drowning.

Officials say a two-year-old girl was pulled from a backyard swimming pool and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's unknown how long the child was in the water or what led to the incident. Officials say the girl was found by her parents.

So far this year, ABC15 has recorded seven drownings involving minors across the Valley and 42 near-drownings. See more in the map below

