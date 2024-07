TEMPE, AZ — Two people are injured after a shooting near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a hotel in the area just after 3 p.m. for reports of a "domestic disturbance". There, officers found two people who had been shot.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other was transported with minor injuries.

It is unknown what exactly led up to the shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.