Two ASU students injured in hit-and-run crash in Tempe, driver arrested

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located a short time later
One person was arrested after a crash that injured two Arizona State University students Sunday night. The crash occurred near University Drive and Dorsey Lane around 9 p.m. when a truck struck two pedestrians.
TEMPE, AZ — One person was arrested after a crash that injured two Arizona State University students Sunday night.

The crash occurred near Dorsey Lane and University Drive around 9 p.m. when a truck struck two pedestrians.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries, and both were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the truck that struck the pedestrians, a 29-year-old, left the scene but was located a short time later.

Tempe Police Department officials say the driver was booked into jail for hit-and-run with serious physical injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespassing.

